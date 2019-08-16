National Graphene Association Announces Graphene Innovation & Research Conference To Be Held in Mississippi

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Graphene Association (NGA), the main organization and body in the U.S. advocating and promoting the commercialization of graphene, announces its newest graphene conference edition, the Graphene Innovation & Research Conference, to be held in Jackson, Mississippi, on November 19-20th, 2019.

The two-day conference will bring together leaders from academia, industry, and government funding agencies to focus on recent advances in graphene innovation and research, bridging the gap between lab and industry and enabling graphene-focused technologies.

During the first day of the conference, leading scientists and scholars will share the most recent research, innovation, and trends in the field of graphene and start building a robust graphene research network within the U.S. The second day of the event will address economic development and industrial impact enabled by graphene. With the inaugural year of the Graphene Innovation & Research Conference focusing on the Southeast region and held in Mississippi, the following years will take place in different regions of the country to advance graphene development and partnerships throughout the nation.

The 2019 edition of Graphene Innovation & Research Conference will be supported by this year's chair of the U.S. Graphene Academic Council, the University of Mississippi, and the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

"This conference is the continuation of NGA initiatives to cater to the needs of the graphene current and future stakeholders. Following the hugely successful American Graphene Summit on Capitol Hill--supported by Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS)-- this event focuses on graphene research, innovation, and its impact on regional and national economic development," said Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Executive Director of the NGA.

"Graphene will impact the global economy in every area and in ways yet unimagined. We hope that we will have a national center for graphene development and the transfer of this technology in all areas of commerce. This conference will acquaint Mississippi business and industry of the revolution coming," said Dr. Ed Meek of Oxford, Founder, and CEO.

Josh Gladden, Vice Chancellor for Research and Sponsored Programs at the University of Mississippi, says "The establishment of the Graphene Innovation and Research Conference as an information exchange between academic and government scientists and industry is a critical step in transitioning graphene based technologies out into products and tools that can benefit society. The University of Mississippi and the Center for Graphene Research and Innovation are thrilled to participate and support this inaugural conference in our home state."

Learn more about the Graphene Innovation and Research Conference at bit.ly/girc2019 . If you're interested in attending, sponsoring, or exhibiting at the conference, please reach out to Torkel ﻿Bjaerneman﻿ at torkel@nationalgrapheneassociation.com .

About the National Graphene Association (NGA)

The National Graphene Association is the main organization and body in the U.S. advocating and promoting the commercialization of graphene. NGA is focused on addressing critical issues such as policy and standards development that will result in effective integration of graphene and graphene-based materials globally. NGA brings together current and future graphene stakeholders — entrepreneurs, companies, researchers, developers and suppliers, investors, venture capitalists, and government agencies — to drive innovation, and to promote and facilitate the commercialization of graphene products and technologies.

