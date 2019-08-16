Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

Globe Newswire  
August 16, 2019 8:25am   Comments
Share:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced management will participate in investor meetings at the Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 27th in Chicago, IL.

Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

Investor Inquiries:

Thomas J. Dinges, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
408-474-0080
Tom.Dinges@Calix.com

Calix logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga