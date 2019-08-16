Brain Scientific Will Present EEG Devices To Industry Professionals at ASET 2019 Annual Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTC:BRSF) ("Brain Scientific" or "Company"), a medical device company combining brain analysis software with wireless sensor technologies for teleneurology solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MemoryMD, Inc., will present the NeuroCap and NeuroEEG™, the Company's two FDA-cleared devices for EEG tests, to industry experts at the ASET 2019 Annual Conference taking place in Kansas City from August 15 - 17, 2019.



MemoryMD's booth at the ASET 2019 conference





The Neurodiagnostic Society is the largest national professional association for individuals involved in the study and recording of electrical activity in the brain and nervous system. The Society's ASET Annual Conference is attended by renowned EEG technicians, technologists and laboratory managers from all over the world.

"The ASET Conference is a must attend event for all neurodiagnostic professionals," stated Irina Nazarova, Marketing Director of Brain Scientific. "We will leverage the Conference's broad platform as a business development opportunity and to familiarize industry professionals with NeuroCap and NeuroEEG."

MemoryMD welcomes ASET attendees to visit Booth #414 at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center Exhibition Hall, where there will be demonstrations of how NeuroCap and NeuroEEG can help improve patient care.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a healthcare technology company developing next generation teleneurology solutions. The Company's smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@brainscientific.com.

About The Neurodiagnostic Society Annual Conference (ASET)

The ASET Annual Conference is the premier education and exposition opportunity for Neurodiagnostic technologists in the country. It is the must attend event for all neurodiagnostic professionals whether you are a technologist, laboratory manager, physician or representing a supplier.



