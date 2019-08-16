Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB291.2 million (US$42.4 million), an increase of 76% year-over-year

were RMB291.2 million (US$42.4 million), an increase of 76% year-over-year Cost of revenues was RMB214.9 million (US$31.3 million), an increase of 82% year-over-year

was RMB214.9 million (US$31.3 million), an increase of 82% year-over-year Gross profit was RMB76.3 million (US$11.1 million), an increase of 62% year-over-year

was RMB76.3 million (US$11.1 million), an increase of 62% year-over-year





Total operating expenses were RMB95.2 million (US$13.9 million), an increase of 39% year-over-year

were RMB95.2 million (US$13.9 million), an increase of 39% year-over-year Net loss was RMB14.2 million (US$2.1 million), compared with a net loss of RMB11.8 million for the same period last year

was RMB14.2 million (US$2.1 million), compared with a net loss of RMB11.8 million for the same period last year Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB 17.1 million adjusted net loss for the same period last year

was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB 17.1 million adjusted net loss for the same period last year Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB12.5 million (US$1.8 million), compared with negative RMB 11.1 million for the same period last year

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

Number of mobile apps utilizing at least one of the Company's developer services, or the cumulative app installations, increased to approximately 1,289,000 as of June 30, 2019 from approximately 887,000 as of June 30, 2018

utilizing at least one of the Company's developer services, or the cumulative app installations, increased to approximately 1,289,000 as of June 30, 2019 from approximately 887,000 as of June 30, 2018 Number of monthly active unique mobile devices increased to 1.13 billion in June 2019 from 972 million in June 2018

increased to 1.13 billion in June 2019 from 972 million in June 2018 Cumulative SDK installations increased to 26.6 billion as of June 30, 2019 from 14.9 billion as of June 30, 2018

increased to 26.6 billion as of June 30, 2019 from 14.9 billion as of June 30, 2018 Number of paying customers increased to 2,211 from 1,602 in the second quarter of 2018

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "I am pleased to announce that we achieved an important milestone as we recorded our first ever quarterly profit on both an adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income basis. This demonstrates both the scalability of our business model and the continued progress we have made in executing our strategy. We also announced a new partnership with Tencent Cloud yesterday to build an open and diverse mobile developer ecosystem. The partnership will provide mobile developer communities with accounts that seamlessly link to each other's systems, an enhanced user experience, and more joint developer service products."

"The number of mobile applications that used our services during the second quarter of 2019 grew from 887,000 during the same period last year to approximately 1,165,000 as of March 31, 2019 and 1,289,000 as of June 30, 2019. We continue to see a steady stream of new apps that use our developer services SDK, with approximately 41,000 new apps signing up monthly during the quarter. JVerification, our new product which launched at the end of last year, has also gained wider acceptance in the developer community as we added more than 70 paying customers this quarter."

"The higher number of paying customers and average spending per paying customer for all business lines helped to drive the 26% sequential and 76% year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter."

Mr. Fei Chen, President of Aurora Mobile, added, "Our developer services continued to generate solid results with revenues increasing by 39% year-over-year to RMB20.2 million, primarily driven by growth in the number of paying customers, which expanded to 1,488."



"Within data solutions, our targeted marketing revenue expanded 84% year-over-year to RMB241.8 million. Growth continues to be fueled by an increase in both the number of customers and the average spend per paying customer. The number of targeted marketing customers and ARPU increased by approximately 21% and 52%, respectively, which demonstrated continued growing acceptance of our services in the market as customers increasingly shift a larger proportion of their advertising budgets to us. Other vertical data solution revenues increased 55% year-over-year to RMB29.2 million, mainly due to the growth in our Market Intelligence and Financial Risk Management product lines."

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, "Our strong revenue growth, coupled with greater operating leverage as we continue to scale our business, drove our turn to bottom line profitability at the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income level this quarter. We maintain a healthy level of working capital at RMB566 million as of June 30, 2019, and we believe we are well positioned to drive further growth."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB291.2 million (US$42.4 million), an increase of 76% from RMB165.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to an increase in the number of customers by 38% from 1,602 in the second quarter of 2018 to 2,211 in the second quarter of 2019, and an increase in average spending per customer by 28% from RMB103,100 in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB131,700 in the second quarter of 2019.

Cost of revenues was RMB214.9 million (US$31.3 million), an increase of 82% from RMB118.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to a RMB94.4 million increase in the cost of media inventory, and a RMB1.5 million increase in cloud costs.



Gross profit was RMB76.3 million (US$11.1 million), an increase of 62% from RMB47.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the significant growth in revenue during the quarter.



Total operating expenses were RMB95.2 million (US$13.9 million), an increase of 39% from RMB68.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB46.3 million (US$6.8 million), an increase of 47% from RMB31.6 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.3 million increase in staff costs, a RMB3.4 million increase in depreciation of servers, and a RMB 2.1 million increase in bandwidth costs.

were RMB46.3 million (US$6.8 million), an increase of 47% from RMB31.6 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.3 million increase in staff costs, a RMB3.4 million increase in depreciation of servers, and a RMB 2.1 million increase in bandwidth costs. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB30.6 million (US$4.5 million), an increase of 41% from RMB21.6 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.5 million increase in staff costs, a RMB2.7 million increase in marketing expenses, and a RMB 1.1 million increase in lease and office expenses.

were RMB30.6 million (US$4.5 million), an increase of 41% from RMB21.6 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.5 million increase in staff costs, a RMB2.7 million increase in marketing expenses, and a RMB 1.1 million increase in lease and office expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB18.3 million (US$2.7 million), an increase of 19% from RMB15.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.7 million increase in staff costs and a RMB1.7 million increase in professional fees.

were RMB18.3 million (US$2.7 million), an increase of 19% from RMB15.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.7 million increase in staff costs and a RMB1.7 million increase in professional fees. Loss from operations was RMB18.9 million (US$2.8 million), compared with RMB 21.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB14.2 million (US$2.1 million), compared with RMB11.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB 17.1 million adjusted net loss for the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB12.5 million (US$1.8 million), compared with negative RMB11.1 million for the same period of last year.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short -term investment of RMB381.4 million (US$55.6 million), compared with RMB576.7 million as of December 31, 2018.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB295 million and RMB305 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 50% to 55 %.

The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had repurchased a total of 797,711 ADS, of which 490,917 ADSs, or around US$3.5 million, were repurchased during second quarter of 2019 at an average purchase price of US$7.13.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation and change in fair value of derivative liability. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax (expense) benefit, share-based compensation and change in fair value of derivate liability.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China, and a pioneer in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.29 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company's developer services and nearly 26.6 billion installations of the Company's software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.13 billion, as of June 2019. Based on Aurora Mobile's vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.8650 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 28, 2019.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 165,125 230,519 291,225 42,422 291,517 521,744 76,001 Cost of revenues (118,102 ) (167,232 ) (214,910 ) (31,305 ) (209,904 ) (382,142 ) (55,665 ) Gross profit 47,023 63,287 76,315 11,117 81,613 139,602 20,336 Operating expenses Research and development (31,611 ) (42,658 ) (46,349 ) (6,752 ) (56,024 ) (89,007 ) (12,965 ) Sales and marketing (21,629 ) (27,013 ) (30,550 ) (4,450 ) (39,060 ) (57,563 ) (8,385 ) General and administrative (15,433 ) (24,491 ) (18,298 ) (2,665 ) (29,020 ) (42,789 ) (6,233 ) Total operating expenses (68,673 ) (94,162 ) (95,197 ) (13,867 ) (124,104 ) (189,359 ) (27,583 ) Loss from operations (21,650 ) (30,875 ) (18,882 ) (2,750 ) (42,491 ) (49,757 ) (7,247 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net 424 (43 ) 39 6 (995 ) (4 ) (1 ) Interest income 80 2,086 1,485 216 139 3,571 520 Interest expense (1,901 ) (2,622 ) (2,733 ) (398 ) (1,961 ) (5,355 ) (780 ) Other income 1,919 6,726 5,313 774 2,037 12,039 1,754 Change in fair value of derivative liability/asset 9,294 985 584 85 9,294 1,569 229 Loss before income taxes (11,834 ) (23,743 ) (14,194 ) (2,067 ) (33,977 ) (37,937 ) (5,525 ) Income tax (expenses)/benefit — — — — 5 — — Net loss (11,834 ) (23,743 ) (14,194 ) (2,067 ) (33,972 ) (37,937 ) (5,525 )





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (continued)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders (11,834 ) (23,743 ) (14,194 ) (2,067 ) (33,972 ) (37,937 ) (5,525 ) Accretion of contingently redeemable convertible preferred shares (10,279 ) — — — (21,156 ) — — Net loss attributable to common shareholders (22,113 ) (23,743 ) (14,194 ) (2,067 ) (55,128 ) (37,937 ) (5,525 ) Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.52 ) — — — (1.29 ) — — Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted — (0.31 ) (0.19 ) (0.03 ) — (0.50 ) (0.07 ) Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted — (0.31 ) (0.19 ) (0.03 ) — (0.50 ) (0.07 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation: Common Shares - basic and diluted 42,666,670 — — — 42,666,670 — — Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted — 59,503,621 59,273,921 59,273,921 — 59,388,137 59,388,137 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted — 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 — 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,059 ) (8,128 ) (8,134 ) (1,185 ) (5,684 ) (16,262 ) (2,369 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,059 ) (8,128 ) (8,134 ) (1,185 ) (5,684 ) (16,262 ) (2,369 ) Comprehensive loss (13,893 ) (31,871 ) (22,328 ) (3,252 ) (39,656 ) (54,199 ) (7,894 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited (13,893 ) (31,871 ) (22,328 ) (3,252 ) (39,656 ) (54,199 ) (7,894 )





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

As of December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 576,562 281,328 40,980 Restricted cash 115 115 17 Derivative assets — 1,100 160 Short-term investment — 100,000 14,567 Accounts receivable 141,911 225,205 32,805 Prepayments and other current assets 80,578 111,246 16,205 Amounts due from related parties 4,564 19,569 2,851 Total current assets 803,730 738,563 107,585 Non-current assets: Other non-current assets 14,237 2,712 394 Long-term investments 79,696 104,038 15,155 Property and equipment, net 92,874 107,589 15,672 Intangible assets, net 1,531 8,851 1,289 Total non-current assets 188,338 223,190 32,510 Total assets 992,068 961,753 140,095 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable 18,811 26,221 3,820 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 59,483 75,327 10,973 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 76,666 69,070 10,061 Amounts due to related parties 8,864 2,148 313 Total current liabilities 163,824 172,766 25,167 Non-current liabilities: Other non-current liabilities 140 140 20 Deferred revenue 10,265 10,696 1,558 Convertible notes 216,179 221,555 32,273 Total non-current liabilities 226,584 232,391 33,851 Total liabilities 390,408 405,157 59,018





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)

As of December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ Shareholders' (deficit) equity Common shares 48 48 7 Treasury shares (3,165 ) (29,442 ) (4,289 ) Additional paid-in capital 944,500 963,914 140,410 Accumulated deficit (348,123 ) (386,058 ) (56,236 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 8,400 8,134 1,185 Total shareholders' (deficit) equity 601,660 556,596 81,077 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit 992,068 961,753 140,095





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss: Net loss (11,834 ) (23,743 ) (14,194 ) (2,067 ) (33,972 ) (37,937 ) (5,525 ) Add: Share-based compensation 4,057 10,036 15,749 2,294 6,894 25,785 3,756 Change in fair value of derivative liability /asset (9,294 ) — — — (9,294 ) — — Fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investment — (2,976 ) — — — (2,976 ) (434 ) Adjusted net (loss)/income (17,071 ) (16,683 ) 1,555 227 (36,372 ) (15,128 ) (2,203 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (11,834 ) (23,743 ) (14,194 ) (2,067 ) (33,972 ) (37,937 ) (5,525 ) Add: Interest expense 1,901 2,622 2,733 398 1,961 5,355 780 Depreciation of property and equipment 4,015 6,296 7,611 1,109 7,325 13,907 2,026 Amortization of intangible assets 27 352 638 93 54 990 144 Income tax benefit — — — — (5 ) — — EBITDA (5,891 ) (14,473 ) (3,212 ) (467 ) (24,637 ) (17,685 ) (2,575 ) Add: Share-based compensation 4,057 10,036 15,749 2,294 6,894 25,785 3,756 Change in fair value of derivative liability /asset (9,294 ) — — — (9,294 ) — — Fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investment — (2,976 ) — — — (2,976 ) (434 ) Adjusted EBITDA (11,128 ) (7,413 ) 12,537 1,827 (27,037 ) 5,124 747



