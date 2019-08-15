Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019

Globe Newswire  
August 15, 2019 6:56pm   Comments
Share:

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences in September:

  • Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:30am ET, in New York, NY. 
     
  • Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:35pm PT in Las Vegas, NV.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net).

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert		   Media Relations:
Leslie Moore
Juniper Networks   Juniper Networks
(408) 936-3734   (408) 936-5767
jlubert@juniper.net   llmoore@juniper.net

logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga