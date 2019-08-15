Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – MSL, LTXB, GDI, AVP

Globe Newswire  
August 15, 2019 3:51pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL)
The investigation concerns whether MidSouth and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of MidSouth to Hancock Whitney Corporation for 0.2952 shares of Hancock Whitney common stock for each share of MidSouth common stock. If you are a MidSouth shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/midsouth-bancorp-inc-msl-merger-hancock-stock/.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB
The investigation concerns whether LegacyTexas and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of LegacyTexas to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Pursuant to the proposed transaction, LegacyTexas shareholders will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 in cash for each share of LegacyTexas. If you are a LegacyTexas shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/legacytexas-financial-group-inc-ltxb-prosperity-bank-merger-stock/.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)
The investigation concerns whether Gardner Denver and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger of Gardner Denver with Ingersoll-Rand plc. If you are a Gardner Denver shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gardner-denver-holdings-inc-gdi-merger-ingersoll-rand-stock/.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP
The investigation concerns whether Avon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Avon to Natura &Co. If you are an Avon shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/avon-products-inc-avp-natura-merger-stock/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

hsllp_logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga