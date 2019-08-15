Market Overview

Allied Announces August 2019 Distribution

Globe Newswire  
August 15, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT ("Allied") (TSX:AP) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.133 per unit for the month of August 2019, representing $1.60 per unit on an annualized basis.  The distribution will be payable on September 16, 2019, to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2019.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com

alliedlogo.jpg

