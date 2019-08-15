CN 100 Celebrations Come to St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 100th anniversary, CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is pleased to announce that CN 100 celebrations will be in St. John's on August 15th, 2019. CN has a long and rich history in Newfoundland and Labrador and in St. John's and is proud to include them on the CN 100 tour.



CN was created by an Act of Parliament in Canada on June 6, 1919, and has since contributed continuously to Canada's economy and prosperity. Through its evolution over the years — from a Federal Crown Corporation for 75 years to its privatization in 1995 — CN is the railway that uniquely spans North America from Eastern Canada to Western Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. For 100 years, CN has been serving Canada's economy, from building the country to now moving over $250 billion worth of its customers' goods annually. Between 1898 and 1988, CN operated trains across Newfoundland. Today, CN still serves many intermodal customers in the province via its trucking service, CNTL, and CN has several thousand retirees who call the Newfoundland home.

As part of the celebrations, CN will be hosting a dinner for CN retirees and partners at the The Rooms in St. John's on August 15th.

CN also announced the donation of $50,000 to the Health Sciences Center. CN also announced the donation of 100 mature trees for a legacy forest at the Ayre Athletic Grounds in St. John's during the Fall of 2019.

"I'm proud to announce the donation of an urban forest to St. John's," said Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. "CN has a proud history of supporting non-profit organizations, causes and initiatives as the company believes in making lasting changes in the communities where we operate and serve our customers. This donation will attest to CN's continued commitment to St. John's and to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador."

"CN has a history of being there for people's transportation needs, and the Health Care Foundation has a history of being there for people's healthcare needs," said Paul Snow, president and chief executive officer of the Health Care Foundation. "We are very grateful they've chosen to celebrate 100 years in transportation by helping us drive our cause forward. This significant contribution will allow us to refurbish birthing suites at the Health Sciences Centre, and ensure new moms and their doctors have everything they need to need to bring the next generation of happy, healthy Newfoundlanders into the world. We thank CN for this wonderful gift, which will immediately impact the quality of healthcare for families, right here at home."

"Newfoundland's railroaders helped build CN and we are very pleased the company is including St. John's on its CN 100 tour," explained Wayne Greenland, president of the Newfoundland & Labrador CN Pensioners' Association. "The donation and the event are an important reminder of our contribution to the country and to the railroad."

