President's Address to OSSTF/FEESO Annual Leadership Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 15, 2019 10:29am   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvey Bischof, President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO), will address more than 400 delegates and guests from across Ontario at the Federation's annual Leadership Conference on Thursday, August 15, at 10:00 a.m.

In his address, President Bischof will outline OSSTF/FEESO's response to the Ford government's devastating cuts over the past year, and prepare members to continue resisting the unconscionable attacks on our publicly funded education system, Ontario's best investment.

President Bischof will be available to answer reporters' questions immediately following his address, at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Who:              Harvey Bischof, President, OSSTF/FEESO

Where:           Metropolitan Ballroom, Conference Centre (second floor)
                       Westin Harbour Castle Hilton Hotel
                       1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON                                                                                

When:            Thursday, August 15, 10:00 am
                                                                                                                                                       

OSSTF/FEESO, founded in 1919, has 60,000 members across Ontario. They include public high school teachers, occasional teachers, educational assistants, continuing education teachers and instructors, early childhood educators, psychologists, secretaries, speech-language pathologists, social workers, plant support personnel, university support staff, and many others in education.

Contact:         Michael Young
                      Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation
                      Cell 416.434.8868

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
