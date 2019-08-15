Wuhan General Group Appoints Distinguished Scientist Dr. Hyder A. Khoja as Chief Scientific Officer

Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Wuhan General Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN ) (the "Company" and "Wuhan"), is positioning itself to become a major player in the US$166B medical CBD (cannabidiol) space, as well as the promising psilocybin and medicinal mushroom health sector. The company is pleased to announce that Dr. Hyder A. Khoja ("Dr. Khoja") is joining Wuhan General Group as Chief Scientific Officer. In his role as CSO, Dr. Khoja will oversee the company's core research and product development to commercialization.



Dr. Khoja is a trusted and distinguished global leader in cannabinoid & psychedelic medicine. He possesses comprehensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical and dietary supplements industries. His extensive industrial experience spans from advising, innovating and developing cutting-edge projects, to holding various senior-level executive and senior research positions at various biotech companies, universities, and research institutes. His expertise in science and policy domains have led to a distinguished career in scientific research and business development. Dr. Khoja is excited to apply his extensive knowledge with Wuhan to advance botanical-based medicine within the realm of cannabis and mushrooms.

"We extend a warm welcome to Dr. Khoja in this new post," said Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan. "I have great confidence in Dr. Khoja as an accomplished scientist and recognized leader with a passion for molecular biology and genetic engineering, and with a track record of translating ideas into action, including innovation, commercialization and knowledge mobilization. Dr. Khoja also brings an extensive background in building multi-stakeholder teams and achieving impact on a national and international scale," Jeff further commented. "This is a huge move forward for Wuhan to bring onboard such remarkable caliber as we move into drug discovery. We will be able to leverage his knowledge and our lab's cannabis and psychedelics analytics to validate consistent medical-grade compounds for therapeutics. I expect that after we showcase our abilities, we will look for potential licensing opportunities with pharmaceutical companies."

Dr. Hyder A. Khoja said: "It is the ideal time and opportunity for me to step in and guide Wuhan along the right path and continue my passion for bringing plant genomics and metabolomics for therapeutics to market. As the company is developing its drug discovery and diversifying its technology, I'm eager to leverage my expertise for the goals of the company and its shareholders."

"We are delighted to have Dr. Khoja on board, with his scientific and industrial expertise, to support our mission of bringing botanical-based medicine to the forefront and lead our scientific and clinical research endeavors," said Wuhan Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anna Morera Leralta.

About Dr. Hyder A. Khoja, Ph.D., PAg., eMBA., MSc.

Dr. Khoja is a discovery scientist and serial entrepreneur within the high-tech scientific sector. He received his doctorate (Ph.D.), with honors in "Molecular Biology and Genetic Engineering" from the French Ivy league: INP-ENSAT. He conducted his post-doctoral training from Michigan State University. Soon after, he was appointed as a Research Faculty for Virginia-Tech, University of Wyoming & Texas-Tech University-Health Science Center, respectively. A prolific author, Dr. Khoja has published numerous articles, reviews and books on pharmacological research during his 18-year career in health, pharma and nutraceutical industries on a broader vision to drug discovery for remedial, salubrious and sanative remedies in peer-reviewed journals. In 2011, his work was honored by the United Nations - FAO. Early in 2014, he Co-Founded InMed Pharmaceuticals and directed Botanical Drug Research and Development for their pre-clinical stage novel therapies into the extensive pharmacological application and helped in raising over $90 Million for the venture. He has a command over 12 languages.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand. In addition, its new wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

