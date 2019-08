Accomplished Financial Executive, Steve Forte, Joins Profound Medical's Board

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (TSX:PRN, OTCQX:PRFMF) ("Profound" or the "Company"), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging ("MRI"), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, today announced the appointment of Steve Forte to its Board of Directors. The appointment of Mr. Forte, who will serve on the Board's Audit Committee, increases the size of the Board to seven members.



Mr. Forte is a senior finance leader with broad experience managing complex, large-scale finance environments. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CMTA), which was acquired by Ispen S.A. for approximately US$1.3 billion in April 2019. Before joining Clementia, Mr. Forte was CFO of Thinking Capital Financial Corporation, a leading financial technology firm, which he helped lead through rapid growth and ultimately to a successful sale of the company to Purpose Investments. Prior to that, Mr. Forte's experience includes nearly a decade at Aptalis Pharma Inc., where he was responsible for the overall corporate controllership function of a multinational pharmaceutical company with approximately $700 million in annual revenue, six operating companies, five manufacturing sites and 40 subsidiaries. Mr. Forte led Aptalis' preparations for a U.S. IPO prior to the successful sale of the company to Forest Labs for US$2.9 billion. Mr. Forte received his Bachelor of Commerce in Accountancy from Concordia University and is a CPA/CMA.

"On behalf of everyone at Profound, I am very pleased to welcome Steve to our team," commented Brian Ellacott, Independent Lead Director of the Company's Board. "Steve is not only an experienced financial executive in the life science industry, but also has a breadth of relevant NASDAQ listing and M&A experience that could prove to be invaluable as Profound executes the next stages of its growth strategy. I am confident that his expertise and guidance will be of significant benefit to the Company and its shareholders."

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a novel technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities.

TULSA-PRO® is CE marked and commercially launched in key European and other CE mark jurisdictions. TULSA-PRO® is demonstrating to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

In April 2019, Profound announced positive topline results from a multicenter, prospective clinical trial, TACT, which is expected to support its recent application to the FDA for 510(k) clearance to market TULSA-PRO® in the United States.

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound's technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the pharmaceutical industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

