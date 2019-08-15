United Cannabis Corporation Establishes Distribution Relationship With Cloud 9 Switzerland

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Cannabis Corporation (OTC:CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced that it has begun selling its patented Prana Hemp products as well as hemp-derived extracts in Italy, and shortly will be selling these products in Switzerland, through a partnership with Cloud 9 Switzerland.



Cloud 9 Switzerland is a based in Lugano Switzerland, with active affiliates in Italy, Switzerland, France and Jamaica. Cloud 9 Switzerland also has an extensive network of collaborations with universities, medical professionals and patient associations.

Dr. Francis Scanlan, Founder and CEO of Cloud 9 Switzerland, commented on the announcement, "Demand for CBD and other cannabinoid-based products continues to grow throughout Europe and delivering consistent, high-quality products across the continent is crucial. United Cannabis' reputation for excellence made them the natural choice as our partner."

United Cannabis products are now being sold across Northern Italy in retail stores and online sites. Cloud 9 remains focused on identifying stores that are suitable outlets for the premium quality of the Prana products. The goal is to establish another 30 outlets in Italy and launch in Switzerland over the course of the year.

"Our mission is to make United Cannabis products available to patients worldwide. Cloud 9 Switzerland has extensive knowledge of the cannabis and CBD markets across Europe and I believe this partnership will accelerate our ability to achieve that objective," commented Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis

About Cloud 9 Switzerland

Cloud 9 Switzerland is a dynamic company founded in 2017 with the goal to bring health and wellness to people leveraging the benefits of medicinal plants. Based in Switzerland with operations in Europe (Italy, Switzerland, France) and Jamaica, Cloud 9 has an extensive network of collaborations between universities, medical professionals and patient's associations. Cloud 9 has a combined strength of over 50 years of experience in phytotherapy, flavors, food and beverages, with a strong focus on research & development, quality, regulatory compliance and route to market. Cloud 9 is a brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis and non-cannabis products consisting of Rx and OTC pharmaceuticals, food, beverage and cosmetics based on a variety of aromatic and medicinal plants.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company develops, produces and distributes proprietary cannabis-centric products and technologies, including its patented product brand, Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals, and has established a strong presence in the hemp-derived CBD market, with a state-of-the-art grow, processing, testing and production facility in Colorado. United Cannabis also licenses its intellectual properties relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. Most importantly, United Cannabis is always driven by its underlying mission to help people in pain.

United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

