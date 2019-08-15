Data Facts Acquires Strategic Information Resources & Background Decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of mortgage lending solutions and national and international background screening solutions , proudly announces their acquisition of Strategic Information Resources (SIR) and its affiliate companies Background Decision, Diversified Appraisal Services, and All In Compliance.



The acquisition provides Data Facts with a range of complementary and adjacent lending and background screening solutions.

Julie Wink, Data Facts' President, says it was an easy decision to keep the SIR offices open. "Although operating as one company, both Data Facts and SIR clients can rely on the same personal working relationships they've enjoyed over the years, communicate with the same people, and depend on the same quality of work that is never off-shored outside the U.S."

SIR's CEO, Lee Howlett, President Maureen Devine, and Managing Partner Bill Shea will work closely with Data Facts' management team to ensure a smooth transition. Data Facts will retain SIR's office in Holyoke MA and their Diversified Appraisal Services locations in York ME and Raymond NH.

Lee Howlett explains how SIR made the decision. "The combination of SIR and Data Facts charts a new course for outstanding client service and innovative product development. Our many loyal clients will benefit from new efficiencies and even greater support for their organizational goals."

Maureen Devine weighs in. "I've worked with Daphne and Julie for many years on all aspects of this business. I trust them both. Culturally, I believe we are similar- we care about the customer, the people, and the health of the business. I'm confident this will be a perfect union."

Data Facts' founder and CEO, Daphne Large , happily remarks. "We celebrate a new milestone today as the Data Facts family formally welcomes our highly regarded peer, SIR. Aligning with a firm that complements our approach provides an unparalleled depth of services to exceed client needs and expectations. Their team impresses me, with some of their team offering 20, 30, even 40 years of valuable industry experience. Every SIR and Data Facts employee, under the Data Facts umbrella, will be integral in pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating opportunities to increase client efficiencies."

John McTighe, Data Facts' Executive Vice-President for the Background Screening division, adds "the connection of our two companies is a classic example of how 1 + 1 really can equal 3. The combination of our two teams will deliver a higher level of service and flexibility for our customers, a louder voice to influence legislative and regulatory activities, and an expansion of our product offerings. Everybody wins!"

Bill Shea sums it up. "Data Facts, combined with SIR, is an enterprise capable of adapting to industry changes and expanding customer needs with the vision to bring new products and services to market. What competitor will have more talent, more drive, and inspire more trust than this newly merged entity? No one." ​

Data Facts and SIR will operate under the Data Facts, Inc. umbrella and remain privately held.

About Data Facts

Data Facts provides trusted information to Mortgage Lending and Human Resource professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending and hiring decisions.

The company is SOC 2 and WBENC certified, NAPBS accredited, actively involved with various MBA and SHRM chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications. In 2018 Data Facts was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website .

About Strategic Information Resources (SIR)

In 1926 SIR started as a regional provider of credit information helping financial institutions evaluate loan applicants. Today, SIR is a single-source, leading provider of information solutions delivering a mix of comprehensive products that add value to their clients' entire processes. Many employees have direct industry experience, and the company invests in their ongoing training on the industries they serve and consumer protection laws.