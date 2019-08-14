Market Overview

MSG Networks Inc. Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
August 14, 2019 6:42pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) announced today that its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter earnings conference call has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time due to a scheduling issue. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 877-883-0832 with the conference ID number 4559683 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.  The call will also be available via live webcast at www.msgnetworks.com under the heading "Investors."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 4559683).  The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

About MSG Networks Inc.
MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.  This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports, with more than 140 New York Emmy Awards over the past 10 years.

Contacts:

Kimberly Kerns
Communications
 (212) 465-6442		 Ari Danes, CFA
Investor Relations
 (212) 465-6072

MSG_NETWORKS_LOGO_Color.png

