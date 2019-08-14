Adam Garrard appointed head of Willis Towers Watson's Corporate Risk and Broking business

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson has appointed Adam Garrard as leader for the Corporate Risk & Broking [CRB] segment, effective immediately. Garrard replaces Todd Jones, who has accepted a position as CEO North America for QBE Insurance Group.



Willis Towers Watson CEO John Haley said, "Adam Garrard is a proven leader at our company. I am confident he will lead profitable growth in this important business segment." Garrard, current WTW Head of International and member of the company's Operating Committee, has also this year led the creation of the Global Lines of Business structure in CRB. Garrard will continue to serve as acting Head of International for now.

Haley noted, "I also want to express my sincere appreciation to Todd Jones for his leadership. It has genuinely been a pleasure to work with Todd and we wish him all the best in his new position at QBE."

