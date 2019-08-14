Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 14, 2019 5:35pm   Comments
Share:

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable September 5, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 27, 2019. The ex-dividend date (the date the common stock trades without the dividend) is August 26, 2019.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete end-to-end solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries:        Investor Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley            The Plunkett Group
+1 610-208-2278        Brad Edwards
hbeardsley@cartech.com          +1 212-739-6740
      brad@theplunkettgroup.com 

 

Carpenter Technology Logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga