Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2019 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

August 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

Completed Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock at a Price to the Public of $6.55 Per Share

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2019

Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 13, 2019





VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid September 30, 2019, to holders of record on August 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of August 29, 2019. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board's meeting on September 13, 2019.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 14, 2019, the Company had 63,054,298 shares outstanding. At June 30, 2019, the Company had 54,282,997 shares outstanding. On August 2, 2019, the Company completed the public sale of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.55 per share. The net proceeds received by the Company were approximately $44.3 million after deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOS, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jul 2019 May - Jul Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2019 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Aug) in Aug) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 1,123 $ 1,189 0.03 % $ 105.86 4.78 % 5.21 % 179 182 - - $ 10 $ (9 ) Fixed Rate CMO 631,689 653,420 18.47 % 103.44 4.25 % 4.60 % 18 339 23.52 % 19.08 % (747 ) (631 ) 15yr 4.0 387,628 412,161 11.65 % 106.33 4.00 % 4.53 % 14 162 12.50 % 10.57 % 6,215 (6,742 ) 15yr Total 387,628 412,161 11.65 % 106.33 4.00 % 4.53 % 14 162 12.50 % 10.57 % 6,215 (6,742 ) 20yr 4.0 84,934 91,025 2.57 % 107.17 4.00 % 4.48 % 24 212 5.60 % 7.47 % 1,721 (1,870 ) 20yr Total 84,934 91,025 2.57 % 107.17 4.00 % 4.48 % 24 212 5.60 % 7.47 % 1,721 (1,870 ) 30yr 3.0 84,271 85,751 2.42 % 101.76 3.00 % 3.92 % 2 359 n/a n/a 1,650 (2,272 ) 30yr 3.5 338,957 351,046 9.92 % 103.57 3.50 % 4.33 % 5 354 4.12 % 9.81 % 4,366 (6,841 ) 30yr 4.0 803,747 849,857 24.03 % 105.74 4.00 % 4.64 % 15 343 6.60 % 7.07 % 7,601 (12,570 ) 30yr 4.5 132,864 141,790 4.01 % 106.72 4.50 % 5.07 % 16 342 15.31 % 12.68 % 1,198 (1,653 ) 30yr 5.0 759,253 831,493 23.51 % 109.51 5.00 % 5.52 % 14 344 17.95 % 14.39 % 6,338 (8,515 ) 30yr Total 2,119,092 2,259,937 63.89 % 106.65 4.27 % 4.90 % 13 345 11.15 % 10.93 % 21,153 (31,851 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,224,466 3,417,732 96.62 % 105.99 4.23 % 4.79 % 14 319 13.71 % 12.63 % 28,352 (41,103 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 756,926 94,213 2.66 % 12.45 3.76 % 4.35 % 66 251 18.07 % 16.16 % (16,606 ) 18,675 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 206,189 25,375 0.72 % 12.31 2.80 % 4.86 % 60 290 19.68 % 14.41 % 1,007 (1,764 ) Total Structured RMBS 963,115 119,588 3.38 % 12.42 3.56 % 4.46 % 64 259 18.42 % 15.79 % (15,599 ) 16,911 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,187,581 $ 3,537,320 100.00 % 4.07 % 4.71 % 26 305 14.83 % 13.45 % $ 12,753 $ (24,192 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (500,000 ) Apr-2020 $ (3,750 ) $ 3,750 Swaps (2,120,000 ) May-2022 (32,158 ) 32,158 5-Year Treasury Future (165,000 ) Sep-2019(3) (7,404 ) 1,572 TBA Long 160,000 Oct-2019 2,128 (3,210 ) TBA Short (125,000 ) Aug-2019 (1,153 ) 1,757 Swaptions (250,000 ) Sep-2024 (87 ) 693 Hedge Total $ (3,000,000 ) $ (42,424 ) $ 36,720 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (29,671 ) $ 12,528

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $161.2 million purchased in July 2019, which settle in August 2019.

(2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(3) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $117.55 at July 31, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $194.0 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of July 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2019 Fannie Mae $ 2,330,047 65.9 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 948,736 26.8 % Freddie Mac 1,204,702 34.0 % Whole Pool Assets 2,588,584 73.2 % Ginnie Mae 2,571 0.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,537,320 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,537,320 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $161.2 million purchased in July 2019, which settle in August 2019.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of July 31, 2019 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 423,950 13.4 % 2.55 % 21 9/12/2019 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 359,459 11.3 % 2.54 % 21 9/20/2019 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 301,766 9.5 % 2.63 % 65 12/9/2019 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 248,221 7.8 % 2.61 % 101 11/12/2019 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 215,550 6.8 % 2.63 % 8 8/13/2019 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 205,272 6.4 % 2.53 % 81 11/12/2019 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 184,131 5.8 % 2.65 % 23 9/20/2019 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 177,332 5.6 % 2.61 % 30 10/7/2019 South Street Securities, LLC 176,119 5.5 % 2.61 % 187 4/9/2020 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 165,541 5.2 % 2.62 % 13 8/19/2019 ING Financial Markets LLC 164,747 5.2 % 2.52 % 20 8/30/2019 ICBC Financial Services LLC 105,636 3.3 % 2.62 % 12 8/12/2019 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 94,331 3.0 % 2.61 % 31 9/30/2019 FHLB-Cincinnati 81,100 2.5 % 2.64 % 1 8/1/2019 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 60,384 1.9 % 2.62 % 55 10/7/2019 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 49,594 1.6 % 2.60 % 12 8/12/2019 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 49,212 1.5 % 2.58 % 15 8/15/2019 Bank of Montreal 42,702 1.3 % 2.64 % 15 8/28/2019 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 29,152 0.9 % 2.73 % 8 8/12/2019 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 24,556 0.8 % 2.58 % 9 8/15/2019 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 14,922 0.5 % 2.62 % 15 8/15/2019 Natixis, New York Branch 4,732 0.1 % 2.55 % 15 8/15/2019 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 4,698 0.1 % 2.86 % 15 8/15/2019 Total Borrowings $ 3,183,107 100.0 % 2.59 % 43 4/9/2020

(1) In July 2019, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $161.2 million, which settle in August 2019 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements. The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above.

