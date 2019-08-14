Market Overview

Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
August 14, 2019 4:50pm   Comments
FOREST CITY, Iowa, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on August 14, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share payable on September 25, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2019.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.  The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO.  For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

winnlogo.jpg

