Quest Resource adds Buffalo Wild Wings to its Portfolio of Customers

THE COLONY, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental reuse, recycling, and waste disposal services, announced today that it added Buffalo Wild Wings, one of the largest American casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise, which is owned by Atlanta based Inspired Brands Inc., to its portfolio of customers.

Under the multi-year agreement, Quest will manage a comprehensive waste and recycling program to all 516 Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants located throughout the United States.

"We selected Quest because they provided a significant savings over the incumbent, offered a slew of different services, aside from traditional waste hauling, specifically multiple recycling options from food waste to construction materials and others," said Carlos Garcia, Inspire Brands, Inc Director of Global Procurement. "Aside from the positive references provided, I did not truly know how good the customer service level would be. My Quest account management team is stellar and extremely responsive."

"The addition of another national chain to our portfolio of customers is a strong testament to the value that our services provide in helping growing companies achieve their operational goals while remaining a good steward of the environmental," said Ray Hatch, Quest's Chief Executive Officer. "We provide our customers a ‘one-stop' solution for all of their recycling and waste disposal needs from coast to coast, helping them focus on their own distinct positioning, guest experience, and product offering."

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest's services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest's customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

