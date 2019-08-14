Recent raids, arrests and court cases against Baha'is in Iran

Geneva, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Baha'i International Community is deeply concerned following a series of arrests, home raids and false sentences against members of the Bahá'í community in Iran.

Iranian authorities raided homes or workplaces of a number of Baha'is in the Alborz and South Khorasan provinces in recent weeks, and confiscated their belongings. In most cases, Bahá'ís were arrested.

The wave of persecutions comes after Bahai's in the East Azerbaijan, Tehran, and Isfahan provinces were sentenced to a total of 25 years imprisonment for their membership and participation in the Bahá'í community. Authorities falsely charged that the Baha'is had the intent to disturb national security.

"These individuals include well-known members of the Baha'i community and are much loved and admired by their fellow compatriots and members of the wider society. They have committed no crime," said Diane Ala'i, Representative of the Baha'i International Community to the United Nations.

"Despite claims to the contrary, Iranian authorities continue to persecute Baha'is solely due to their religion and deny them basic human rights."

Authorities furthermore raided up to nine Baha'i homes in Shahinshahr, Isfahan and confiscated their belongings.

Just last month, a nursing home for the elderly that was managed by Bahá'ís was raided by the authorities with the intention of sealing the premises. The authorities even threatened the elderly Bahá'í women—some of them barely able to walk —of being kicked out of the premises. Furthermore, efforts to incite hatred against the Bahá'ís remains unabated as the authorities promote misinformation about the Bahá'ís through various platforms.



