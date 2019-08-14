Market Overview

Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 14, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
New York, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.235 per share, payable on September 17, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.


# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

