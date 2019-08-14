Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference September 4

Globe Newswire  
August 14, 2019 11:30am   Comments
Share:

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today announced that David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa M. O'Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and Eric H. Ottinger, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager; will attend the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference, held in Chicago on September 4, and will participate in a series of meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Findlay and O'Neill will present at the conference on September 4 at 10:25 am CT. A live webcast of the presentation is available at http://wsw.com/webcast/rj116/lkfn/. Presentation materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, under Presentations in the News and Market Data section, or by using this link https://www.snl.com/IRW/Presentations/100608. Click on 2019 2nd Quarter Investor Update.

Lake City Bank, a $5.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

Contact
Lisa M. O'Neill
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
(574) 267-9125 office
lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com

Lake City Bank logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga