The New Hampshire State Library has selected Auto-Graphics' SHAREit, bringing the next generation in resource sharing software to the state

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G) announces that its cloud-based resource sharing solution, SHAREit, has been selected by the New Hampshire State Library. The New Hampshire State Library, the oldest state library in the United States, will use SHAREit to support the New Hampshire Automated Information System (NHAIS) which includes the 234 public libraries in the state as well as academic, school, and special libraries. A-G has a strong history of serving statewide systems supported through state libraries.



New Hampshire is famous for its firsts – the first state library; the first Free Public Library in the world to be supported by taxation; and the first state legislation permitting towns to appropriate money for the support of public libraries. Those public libraries now anchor every community in the state. Auto-Graphics demonstrated how the design of SHAREit would be the best fit for the states' rich history in providing automated resource sharing to its libraries. SHAREit will provide a modern and feature-rich interface for end-users with greater search functionality, a flexible and efficient ILL system, and the most current and leading-edge platform available. New Hampshire will move from a pure physical union database design to a hybrid model whereby a smaller physical union database will include holdings for some members and Z39.50 virtual searching will connect directly to the local automation systems of other member libraries providing a seamless searching experience for both patrons and ILL staff. The hybrid model provides for improved search results, efficiencies with higher fill rates, reduced staff time and improved patron experience.

The New Hampshire Automated Information system (NHAIS) has been supporting automated resource sharing in the Granite State since 1983. Vice President of Sales, Albert Flores, had this to say regarding the new contract; "Auto-Graphics is pleased to add New Hampshire to our growing list of statewide resource sharing implementations. We are honored to be selected by the state, given the competitive field available in resource sharing and the state's experience with automated resource sharing, it was clear in their RFP as to what they needed in a system."

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been providing library management and resource sharing software solutions for nearly seven decades. A-G continues to listen to its customers and market needs, to offer new technology that improves, assists, and engages their customers, helping them become more efficient and patron-centric. A-G is focused on maintaining and exceeding industry requirements, product warranty, technically trained staff, and a strong customer service team. All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS -Software as a Service). For more information visit A-G on Facebook and LinkedIn or www.auto-graphics.com