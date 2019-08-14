Greystone Provides $115 Million in Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Financing for Seniors Portfolio Acquisition

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided a total of $115 million in Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Shariah-compliant financing for the acquisition of a 6-asset seniors housing portfolio. Cary Tremper of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of Madison Marquette; GFH Capital, a subsidiary of GFH Financial Group; and operating partners, SRG Senior Living and JEA Senior Living.



Located in California, Michigan, and Washington, the 509-unit, 589-bed portfolio includes an independent living community, two assisted living communities, and three memory care communities.

"It is always a pleasure to work with high-quality sponsors such as Madison Marquette and GFH, and their recent collaboration is an indicator that the global market sees immense value in the senior housing sector," said Cary Tremper, head of Greystone's seniors housing finance team. "We are thrilled to have provided financing for this portfolio and are excited for what's to come for both investors."

