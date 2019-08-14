Aviation Week Network Announces A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network today announced the Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference. The event, produced in partnership with Lazard, will be held November 6, 2019 at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California. For information about registering, contact Joanna Speed at jspeed@speednews.com.



With the ongoing consolidation in aerospace and defense, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become a critical tool for establishing and maintaining competitive advantage in the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry. This one-day event will focus on the latest trends in commercial aviation and defense and how they will shape the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in the 12-24 months ahead.

"A&D industry CEOs, strategy consultants, investment gurus and diligence advisors all agree – this is the busiest buying and selling frenzy many have witnessed in their careers. But what are the current and future implications, and how long will this robust deal-making climate last?" said Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences. "The conference will address these issues by delivering our unparalleled market intelligence and insight to representatives at all levels of A&D, from small companies to OEMs, private equity investors and government officials."

"In the current strong environment for A&D transactions, both buyers and sellers need to have a clear understanding of the marketplace's rapidly shifting dynamics," Michael Richter, Managing Director and Global Head of the Aerospace & Defense Group. "We are pleased to contribute our deep global A&D sector knowledge and M&A expertise to the Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference."

The event's agenda will address challenges such as industry disruptors and market conditions that could affect future deal-making, new M&A tactics, regulatory challenges, and cyber threats. Expert panelists from the ranks of active dealmakers and leading advisors will provide an insider's perspective.

Sponsors for the Conference also include CSP Associates, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and Alderman & Company.

For information about registering, or promotional and advertising opportunities, contact Joanna Speed at +1-424-465-6501 or jspeed@speednews.com. On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf (https://twitter.com/speednewsconf).

For more information, visit https://adma.aviationweek.com .

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. Lazard is a leading advisor to Aerospace and Defense companies around the world.