The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of INS, CTST, MNK and EVH

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS)

Class Period: January 23, 2019 to May 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Intelligent Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the "financial expert" on the Company's Audit Committee, engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group; (2) the Company's CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company's auditor; (3) the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Intelligent Systems' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/intelligent-systems-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 to July 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company's Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company's customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust's competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CTST lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK)

Class Period: February 28, 2018 to July 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2019

According to the complaint, Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (ii) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MNK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mallinckrodt-public-limited-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Class Period: March 3, 2017 to May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

During the class period, Evolent Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent's partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport Health Plan ("Passport"); (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EVH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/evolent-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



