AppSwarm Appoints Komal Vadukia Technology & Business Analysis Director

Ms. Vadukia has over ten years of experience in the IT industry. She has worked for Elluminati (Mobile application development company) since 2015 and her responsibilities included taking care of end to end projects, handling inquiries, analyzing technology requirements, converting business requirements to technical needs and creating solutions, resource management, project management, quality and security assurance, and oversight of the successful delivery of a final product.

Previously Ms. Vadukia worked as a business analyst for Tata Consultancy Service and as a software developer for CIGNEX Datamatics. Komal prepared for her career in the IT industry through her education, graduating Symbiosis International University with honors with a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science and Masters Degree in IT Business Management. Komal understands the amalgamation of both technical aspects as well business ones.

Ms. Vadukia's work brings new daily challenges to understand all aspects of the on-demand app business market as well as the ever-changing enhancements of mobile technology. She is an avid reader, writer, techno freak, science and math lover, art enthusiast. Her curiosity to recognize the IT world and her capabilities to use both technical and management skills together, makes her an excellent choice for this position. http://www.app-swarm.com/the-app-swarm-team/

Komal stated, "I am extremely honored to have been chosen by AppSwarm to help monitor all day-to-day deal flow as well as to help the company become more efficient in the project start to finish system, which leads to enhanced customer satisfaction and profitability."

