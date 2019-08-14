THE RICCIARDI GROUP RANKS IN TOP 20% ON INC. MAGAZINE'S 38TH ANNUAL LIST OF AMERICA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

New York, NY, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New York, NY August 2019—The Ricciardi Group (RG), a woman-owned B2B creative marketing and strategy firm, has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies. The national honor ranks among the most prestigious awards in the private sector and is given to firms that have met several eligibility requirements including 20x revenue growth within a three-year period. The achievement puts the firm amongst rarefied company as it joins a prestigious roster which has included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

A team photo of The Ricciardi Group.









Founded in 2014 by Marisa Ricciardi, who served as the Chief Marketing Officer for the New York Stock Exchange prior to launching her own business, RG's rapid growth is a result of "filling a gap in the marketplace for outside perspectives from experts who can solve complex, internal business problems in a creative and measured way."

Recent RG milestones that signal continued, strategic growth include key hires such as former Red Bull North America executive Karma von Burg. Along with Ricciardi, she has spearheaded the expansion of the firm's enterprise practice, which encompasses a focus on technology and consumer marketing. Additionally, the firm recently relocated its headquarters to a contemporary 2,000 square foot office in Soho.

Adds Ricciardi: "RG is a product of my professional experience, my entrepreneurial passion, and a deep desire to create a community of former client-side insiders who can serve companies according to their unique needs. While we certainly focus on measurable results, we also know that on the other side of any marketing plan is a human being. I truly believe our focus on providing strategies that integrate technology, people, and creativity has enabled us to expand rapidly in just five short years. We are truly excited about this recent achievement and look forward to continuing to meet the needs of our distinctive clients."

# # #

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

The Ricciardi Group is dedicated to moving brands forward in a complex business environment. Our woman-owned and operated firm is pioneering a new business model comprised of multiple revenue streams: strategy and creative storytelling, planning and execution, and marketing as a service. The Ricciardi Group includes 20 team members with over 100 partners that has serviced clients such as Morgan Stanley, Clearbridge, BNY Mellon, Adobe, Google Cloud, ComplySci, CreditSights and LRN. We are a community of experts in our fields, tied together by our drive for providing exceptional results.

Attachment

Meredith Rowley The Ricciardi Group (516) 984-9382 meredith@thericciardigroup.com