Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 14, 2019 8:06am   Comments
LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol "LOGN"), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2019.  The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to the holders of record on September 13, 2019. 

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857

