Adaptive Solutions Expands Information Governance Practice

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Solutions, a leading national provider of enterprise content management services to law firms and corporate legal teams, announced today that the company has expanded its consulting services in information governance. In response to substantial growth in demand for information governance consulting, the company is doubling the size of its information governance practice.



The Adaptive Solutions IG practice addresses four key areas of concern to law firms and corporations:

Records Management helps organizations to implement governance and disposition policies for both paper and electronic files, driven by integrated DMS and records management platforms.

helps organizations to implement governance and disposition policies for both paper and electronic files, driven by integrated DMS and records management platforms. Security Management embraces a need-to-know security model, compliance and regulatory planning and implementation of requisite technologies.

embraces a need-to-know security model, compliance and regulatory planning and implementation of requisite technologies. Monitoring and Reporting conduct a thorough security risk assessment to identify and eliminate weaknesses in systems, networks or employee security awareness. Ongoing monitoring identifies suspicious activity for threat response.

conduct a thorough security risk assessment to identify and eliminate weaknesses in systems, networks or employee security awareness. Ongoing monitoring identifies suspicious activity for threat response. Conflicts Management helps firms to reduce risk and ensure compliance during the new business intake process.

"Organizations are struggling to manage vast volumes of business data on their networks and in the cloud, while simultaneously responding to ballooning compliance obligations and security risks," says Mary Ann Muhlbaier, director of information governance and special projects at Adaptive Solutions. "Adaptive Solutions partners with our clients and iManage to help them ensure the integrity of company data, maintain compliance with regulatory requirements and reduce security risks."

The Adaptive IG team has successfully aided numerous law firms in the transition from legacy records, as well as new implementations of the iManage Govern product line , which includes Records Manager, Security Policy Manager and Threat Manager.

Adaptive Solutions information governance experts will be available at ILTACON 2019 , August 19-22 in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to meet with Adaptive Solutions at booth 427. Information on the Adaptive Solutions information governance practice may be found on the Adaptive Solutions website.

About Adaptive Solutions®

Adaptive Solutions, a leading national provider of enterprise content management services, helps law firms and corporate legal teams derive optimal value from their technology investments. High-achieving legal teams rely on Adaptive Solutions for cost-effective, secure implementations and upgrades of content management, security and information governance solutions. The company was named 2018 iManage Partner of the Year and Cloud Excellence Partner by iManage, in recognition of its overall technical and commercial excellence with iManage products, high-quality performance in product implementations, training and client support. To learn more visit adaptivesolutions.com .