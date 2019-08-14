Market Overview

Sharonview Federal Credit Union Announces VP of Finance

August 14, 2019
Fort Mill, S.C., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's top 200 credit unions, announces that Melissa Breaux has joined as Vice President of Finance. 

0_medium_Melissa-Breaux.jpg
Melissa Breaux, VP of Finance, Sharonview Federal Credit Union



2_medium_SFCULogoRGBFullColorRegistered.png



Breaux will serve as an integral part of the leadership team and will be responsible for the development of Sharonview's financial management strategies while contributing to the development of organizational goals.

Prior to coming to Sharonview, Breaux worked for NTT Data in Charlotte, North Carolina for 11 years, most recently in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Breaux earned her Master of Business Administration degree from Queens University in Charlotte and her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama.

 

###

 

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 85,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For over 60 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it's personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

Attachment 

Amy George
Sharonview Federal Credit Union
980-395-9328
amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com

