SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Century Aluminum Company on Behalf of Shareholders – CENX

Globe Newswire  
August 14, 2019 8:00am   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) ("Century Aluminum" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's shareholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Century Aluminum's officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, and whether Century Aluminum shareholders have been harmed as a result of such actions. 

Century Aluminum shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/century-aluminum-company/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

