StaffConnect Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect , the leading provider of a mobile employee engagement solution for the deskless workforce , today announced it was named the winner of a bronze Stevie™ Award in the Business Technology Solutions category of the 16th Annual International Business Awards®.



The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Nicknamed the Stevies, which translates as "crowned " in Greek, the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on October 19.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

StaffConnect is a mobile-first employee engagement platform that transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees ‘a voice' with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty, onboarding, training and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to measure success and deepen engagement with the entire enterprise.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a winner of the 2019 Stevie International Business Awards," said Geraldine Osman, CMO, StaffConnect. "This is a significant milestone that follows stellar achievements during the first half of this year, with customer and revenue growth, product innovation and thought leadership initiatives. Receiving the Stevie International Business Award is further validation that large businesses around the world want to connect, communicate and engage with their entire workforces to deliver better performance, improved employee and customer experiences and greater shareholder value."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce . The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile solution gives employees ‘a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com .

