DALI Summit 2019 looks at DALI in action, DALI with wireless, and DALI in the future

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA), the global industry organization for DALI lighting control, has unveiled details of the program for the DALI Summit 2019, a one-day conference taking place on Wednesday September 25th in Bregenz, Austria.



Organized by DiiA and Luger Research, the DALI Summit 2019 is co-located with two leading events in the lighting calendar—the 9th LED professional Symposium + Expo (LpS 2019) and the 3rd Trends in Lighting Forum & Show (TiL 2019)—which both run from September 24th to 26th.

Speakers at the DALI Summit 2019 will bring the audience up to date with the latest developments in DALI-2 certification, testing and specifications, and will look ahead to the addition of new features and functions that will expand the range of opportunities for DALI-2 lighting control.

One of the highlights will be a presentation that addresses the question, "Where does DALI fit in a wireless world?" Arnulf Rupp, Chair of the DiiA Board of Directors, will explain DiiA's view on the different options; these include DALI communication over wireless transport layers, and standardizing gateways between DALI and wireless network protocols.

Several talks will describe DALI in action, with case studies of real-world projects in commercial buildings, airports, and outdoor installations. Attendees will learn about opportunities for DALI and best practices; for example, one presentation describes how the WELL building standard and intelligent DALI-based lighting control can enhance the wellbeing and productivity of building occupants.

Last but not least, a panel of experts from major lighting and lighting-controls manufacturers—including Helvar, Lutron, Osram, Signify, Tridonic—will give their company's perspective on the critical question "What is the future of DALI?"

Further program details can be found on the DALI Summit website (www.dalisummit.org), along with the registration link. Attendees can purchase a one-day DALI Summit pass, or can also participate in the DALI Summit if they have a three-day LpS or TiL pass.

DiiA will participate in the LpS/TiL exhibition, along with around 100 major suppliers to the lighting industry including many DiiA members.

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. DiiA is driving the adoption of DALI-2, the latest version of the internationally-standardized DALI protocol. DALI-2 includes more product types, more features, clearer specifications, increased testing, and product certification.

The DALI‑2 certification and trademark program, operated by DiiA, builds confidence in cross-vendor product interoperability. DiiA develops test specifications for DALI-2 product compliance testing, and also creates new specifications for additional DALI-2 features and functions. For more information, please visit www.digitalilluminationinterface.org.

