Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 20, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ("Anheuser-Busch" or the "Company") (NYSE: BUD ) investors who purchased American Depository Shares ("ADS") between March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On October 25, 2018, the Company cut its dividend by 50% to "accelerate deleveraging toward [its] optimal capital structure of around 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio." During a conference call on this same day with investors and analysts, the Company's Chief Financial and Solutions Officer reaffirmed the need to cut the dividend due to "currency volatility."

On this news, the Company's ADS price fell $7.71, or more than 9%, to close at $74.54 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants' cost cutting measures had largely run their course; (2) that the devaluation of key emerging market currencies and input cost inflation was having a material adverse effect on the Company's margins, EBITDA and profitability; (3) that Anheuser-Busch had been experiencing less than expected growth and profits in certain key markets; (4) that Anheuser-Busch was not going to be able to maintain its then current dividend and still meet its deleveraging targets; (5) that Anheuser-Busch was at risk of having its credit ratings downgraded; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's dividend growth, its cost synergies, its liquidity, and Defendants' then current efforts to deleverage Anheuser-Busch's balance sheet; (7) that the liquidity and working capital disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (8) that the risk factor disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (9) that the representations about Anheuser-Busch's disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (10) that the certifications issued by its Chief Executive Officer and its Chief Financial and Solutions Officer on Anheuser-Busch's disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (11) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Anheuser-Busch securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 20, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

