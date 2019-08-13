Upcoming HMG Strategy Boston CIO Summit to Explore Going Beyond Technology: the IT Leader's Role in Digital Transformation

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies grapple with the realities of digital transformation, top luminaries agree that true business change starts with a shift not simply in technologies, but also in skills and culture. It's a transition best led by CIOs, in lockstep with the C-suite and board of directors, given their expansive view of enterprise operations and processes. Front-running IT executives must adopt a flexible mindset that accepts disruption as a given and embraces advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and cloud computing to reimagine and reinvent their business around their most critical asset: customers.



These topics, amongst others, will spark the conversation at the 2019 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on September 12, 2019, at the InterContinental Boston.

"In the quest to build customer-centric organizations, disruption and challenge are the norm," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "Visionary CIOs see past the obstacles and combine their understanding of advanced technologies with a collaborative mentality to successfully steer their companies through prosperous business transformation."

The Boston CIO Summit will open with two HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talks, first from Presenting Partner Catalyte, followed by Nicole Eagan, CEO of Darktrace, who will discuss the critical role AI plays in cyber defense.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

An executive briefing from Trevor Schulze, CIO of RingCentral, who will discuss the future of work and how IT organizations can make its potential a reality by focusing on the employee experience

A panel of distinguished IT leaders who will share real-world use cases for bolstering agility and innovation, accelerating competitive differentiation, amplifying operational efficiency and speeding time to market by strategically applying advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and IoT

A luncheon presentation of 2019 HMG Strategy Top Technology Executives to Watch Awards to Ken Grady, CVP and CIO, IDEXX Laboratories; Brian Shield, VP IT, Boston Red Sox; and Mike Towers, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

A panel of prominent executive recruiters who will offer valuable coaching for IT leaders looking to fast-track their career ascent, enrich their personal brands, position themselves as magnets for top talent and become desirable candidates for sought-after board positions

An executive briefing from Ben Martin, Executive Director and General Manager, Lenovo DCG Professional Services and Xaas, Lenovo

A panel of IT thought leaders who will discuss the topic of enabling innovation in the secure enterprise, and share strategies for employing advanced mitigation and threat protection measures—without sacrificing agility or creativity

An executive panel focusing on the ways CIOs can leverage cutting-edge technologies, customer-focused business models, and deep alliances with the board and CEO to set a forward-looking digital agenda

A panel of top-notch cyber executives who will share opportunities for driving innovation while securing the enterprise

A group of foremost technology leaders who will discuss the steps that they and other prominent IT executives are taking to work with the CEO and the board to craft effective digital strategies and foster a customer-centric culture

