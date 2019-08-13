English music icons ABC join New Wave Concert Night Line-Up of NostalgiaCon's '80s Pop Culture Convention

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- English pop artist ABC, one of the biggest chart-topping bands of the 1980s, have joined the New Wave Concert Night line-up of NostalgiaCon's ‘80s Pop Culture Convention ( http://www.nostalgiacon80s.com/ September 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.



Led by lead singer Martin Fry, ABC will perform their greatest hits on Saturday, September 28, including "Look of Love", "Poison Arrow", and "All of My Heart" and will participate in a panel discussing the 1980s Second British Invasion in music. NostalgiaCon's concerts are open to attendees who have either purchased a one day pass for a designated concert day or who have paid for the show's two-day pass.

Formed in Sheffield, England in 1980, ABC achieved 10 UK and five US Top 40 hit singles between 1981 and 1990. Their 1982 debut album, The Lexicon of Love, was a UK number-one. ABC's early 1980s success in the US saw them associated with the Second British Invasion.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

To purchase a Saturday, Sunday or weekend pass, visit the show's website at www.NostalgiaCon80s.com . To sponsor or exhibit at the event, email sponsorships@nostalgiacon.org . The sponsorship and exhibit deadline is September 19.

About NostalgiaCon

With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) is a global fan conventions company wholly focused on celebrating the pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans feel the most fond of. NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more. On September 28 and 29, the Anaheim Convention Center will host NostalgiaCon, where the 1980's will be captured in its full glory, capitalizing on the powerful force of nostalgia via the people, trends and moments that define entire generations.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Marketing Summit, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and Chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart's exclusive auto buying platform.