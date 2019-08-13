Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Helps Battle Food Crisis in Haiti

Austin, TX, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Wentz and his wife Madison today announced their support for Team Hope, a community of people coming together to help end the growing food insecurity crisis in Haiti.

Carson Wentz, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife, Madison, are the most recent team members to become a part of Team Hope.



Carson Wentz in Haiti.









Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and 50% of the population suffers from undernourishment. Over the past year, political instability and inflation of the Haitian gourde have made life even more challenging for the Haitian people. Mission of Hope is currently providing 91,000 meals a day to children, but there are 80,000 children on their waiting list, and that number is growing.



Team Hope was created to bring people together who want to help meet the most critical needs. Right now the most critical need in Haiti is food. The team's first objective is to raise funds to feed at least 80,000 more children. .



"We have 80,000 kids on our waitlist who are in dire need of food, and we are seeing the signs of malnutrition on the rise everywhere we go in our communities," says Samuel Lucien, National Director of Mission of Hope in Haiti. "We have the delivery system in place to feed thousands more. We just need more people to remember the kids in Haiti and join the cause."



Wentz and Madison released a video on social media this week asking others to join the effort to feed children in Haiti by giving to Team Hope. "We are doing this because we have a heart for Haiti, and we know this organization is truly making an impact in the country. We've seen it firsthand," said Wentz.



The couple met in Haiti in 2017 while both serving at Mission of Hope and have since been very involved in the organization's efforts to bring hope to Haiti through nutrition, education, medical care, and sports. Wentz recently raised over $500,000 for a new sports complex for children in Haiti through his AO1 Foundation and is now passionate about bringing relief from the food crisis.



"This country has faced so many challenges, but we know we can make a difference if we work together," says Wentz.



"It only costs about $10 a month to provide a nutritious meal each day. For many, this will be the only meal they have," says Mission of Hope President Brad Johnson. "Whether people can give $5 or $500 a month, those who join Team Hope will be making a real difference in real people's lives."



To watch a video of Carson and Madison's Team Hope endorsement, or to join the team, visit missionofhope.com.



About Mission of Hope

As an organization following Jesus Christ, Mission of Hope exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child in Haiti. Through partnerships with local churches and indigenous organizations throughout Haiti, as well as in countries with large Haitian populations such as the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Mission of Hope serves over 91,000 meals daily, impacts 129,000 students through education and nutrition, and provides medical care to over 151,500 people annually. Mission of Hope believes a nation can be transformed, village by village, one life at a time by focusing on four key areas: healthy churches, healthy people, a healthy economy, and healthy schools.



For more information on how Mission of Hope is working to transform a nation, visit missionofhope.com.



