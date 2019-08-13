Freshii Inc. Appoints Two New Members to Its Senior Leadership Team

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. ("Freshii" or the "Company") (TSX:FRII) today announced the appointment of two key members to its senior leadership team; William (Bill) Schultz as a member of its Board of Directors and Oliver Rodbard as its Vice President, Operations.

Bill Schultz joins Freshii with a wide variety of experience in the food and consumer products industries at Procter & Gamble, Mars, Georgia-Pacific (where he was President of the DIXIE Business and President of their International Consumer Products business), and, most recently at Coca-Cola. At Coke, Bill spent nearly 12 years in the Bottling Investments Group ("BIG"), as President and CEO of the company-owned bottlers in India and the Philippines, followed by responsibility for BIG Latin America. His most recent assignment was nearly three years as President of Coca-Cola Refreshments, Canada. Upon his appointment, Mr. Schultz noted, "Freshii is poised for long term growth, with an impressive management team and board. It's a privilege to help support this brand and team."

Oliver Rodbard will be responsible for leading Freshii's restaurant operations. Oliver has over 20 years of retail and restaurant experience in Europe and North America, with the last 12 years at Yum! Brands in a number of corporate and franchisee-focused roles. Most recently, Oliver was part of the senior management team at Pizza Hut Canada, leading the Operations and People functions. He has a proven track record of leading business, customer and digital transformations with a focus on operational excellence and franchisee engagement. Upon joining Freshii, Mr. Rodbard said, "Freshii is a relevant and distinctive brand with a huge runway for growth in North America and across the globe in my opinion, and I couldn't be more excited to lead the elevation of our customer experience."

"We are pleased to welcome Oliver and Bill to the senior leadership team," said Matthew Corrin, Freshii's Founder and CEO. "These leaders bring elevated & complimentary skillsets to the senior team that will benefit Freshii's omni-channel brand growth. Oliver has extensive experience in operational leadership within the franchised restaurant space and Bill's career in consumer products and strategic leadership of large organizations will benefit both the brand and me personally as a CEO."

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That's the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii was founded in 2005 and spans 446 stores across 16 countries. Now, guests can energize with Freshii's menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise.

Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc.

Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com.

Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

ir@freshii.com

1.866.337.4265