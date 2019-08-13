African Gold Group Adds Proven Mine Builder, Danny Callow, as Chief Operating Officer

STRONG LEADER TO BUILD AGG INTO MID-TIER GOLD PRODUCER

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSXV:AGG) ("AGG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Danny Callow has agreed to join the Company as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Danny Callow, over his more than 20-year mining career, has built an extensive track record developing and operating mines throughout Africa. Prior to joining AGG, Mr. Callow was Head of African Copper Operations for Glencore PLC ("Glencore"), where he oversaw all Glencore copper operations in Africa, including operations in the DRC and Zambia, which produced more than 500,000 tonnes of finished copper annually and employed more than 25,000 workers. At the same time, he managed capital projects totaling more than $2.5 billon.

During his time at Glencore, Mr. Callow was Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Katanga Mining Limited and Chief Executive Officer of Mopani Copper Mines PLC. Mr. Callow holds an MBA from Henley Management College and a Bachelor (Hons) of Mining Engineering from the Camborne School of Mines as well as a non-executive Director professional diploma from FT-London.

"We could not be more thrilled to have Danny joining the team at African Gold," said Mr. Stan Bharti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With his extensive experience managing capital projects, operations and building world class operating teams, and with the recent financing in place, African Gold is well positioned to make the jump from developer to mid-tier producer."

"I am very happy to be joining African Gold as we move from exploration towards production. The opportunity to build another greenfield mining project in Africa, and in particular Mali, is very exciting and I am looking forward to the opportunity," commented Mr. Danny Callow, Chief Operating Officer. "From the most recent site visit, there is significant potential upside in this project, with a large number of prospective targets yet to be drilled. Our primary focus is on optimizing the resource, completing a definitive feasibility study and upgrading infrastructure, so we will be well positioned to start construction in the New Year."

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

