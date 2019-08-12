Market Overview

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for August

Globe Newswire  
August 12, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX:CJ) confirms that our dividend of $0.015 per common share will be paid on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income. Cardinal's operations are focused in low decline light and medium quality oil in Alberta and Saskatchewan.  

For further information:
M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance
Email:  info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681
Website: www.cardinalenergy.ca
Address: 600, 400 – 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary, AB  T2P 4H2

Picture1.jpg

