Ero Copper Strengthens Board of Directors

Dr. Eyre is a mining finance professional with extensive experience in global resource capital markets and mining operations. Dr. Eyre holds three non-executive directorships: Adventus Mining Corporation, Japan Gold Corporation and Centamin plc. During 2011 to 2014 she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper North Mining and prior to Copper North Mining served as Senior Vice President, Operations at Endeavour Mining, responsible for a portfolio of resource exploration, development and production projects throughout West Africa. Dr. Eyre served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Etruscan Resources Inc. (now Endeavour Mining Corp.), a gold company with producing assets in West Africa. She served as Director of Business Development for Endeavour Financial Ltd. and has held executive positions with a number of Canadian resource companies. Dr. Eyre has a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London. Dr. Eyre is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG); a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors; and a former Director of the SEG Canada Foundation.

Ms. Gosselin brings over 25 years of combined experience in the mining industry and global capital markets. Ms. Gosselin is currently a non-executive director of Lundin Gold Inc., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Reunion Gold Corp., as well as Windiga Energy, a private alternative energy company. She recently held the position of Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Goodman Investment Counsel and Senior Mining Analyst at Sun Valley Gold LLP. Her career has included positions at Genuity Capital, Haywood Securities Inc., and Dundee Securities Corporation. Prior to this, Ms. Gosselin held a variety of mine-site management positions in Canada, Peru and Nicaragua, giving her extensive experience in mine development and mine operations. Ms. Gosselin holds a Masters of Business Administration from Concordia University, a Bachelor of Science (Mining Engineering) from Laval University and has completed the Institute of Corporate Directors program.

Commenting on the Company's strengthened board, Noel Dunn, Executive Chairman stated, "We are delighted by the addition of Dr. Eyre and Ms. Gosselin to Ero's Board. Individually, both Sally and Chantal bring significant financial and capital markets experience that is well complimented by extensive international mine and project development roles. As we have grown our business, we have sought to strengthen every level of our organization to add value to our shareholders. The addition of both to the Board is a highlight in this effort and we look forward to their contributions going forward."

Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 39 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company, directly and indirectly, owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperanҫa and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com ) and on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

