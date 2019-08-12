VERB to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019

NEWPORT, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) (‘VERB'), a leader in business-focused interactive video, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, August 14th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time featuring remarks by Rory J. Cutaia, CEO and Chairman of the Board, as well as Jeff Clayborne, CFO.

Conference Details

What: VERB Technology Company Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time Live Call: Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13693748 Replay: Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13693748 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 29, 2019)

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in sales and marketing applications utilizing its proprietary interactive video data collection and analysis technology. Following its successful acquisition of Utah-based Sound Concepts, the leading provider of digital tech-based marketing and customer relationship management applications for the direct sales, network marketing and affiliate marketing industries, the newly combined company provides next-generation customer relationship management ("CRM"), lead generation, and video marketing software applications under the brand name Verb GO. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway.

For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

