CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VERB, CARB and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) (NASDAQCM: VERB)

Class Period: January 3, 2018 - May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) violated federal securities laws by issuing materially false and/or misleading information and/or failing to disclose material information. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements as to the scope of the Agreement with Oracle as the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company's product and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Allegations: Carbonite, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite's Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a "disruptive" factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

To learn more about the Carbonite, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 - May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Allegations: Cardinal Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following Cardinal's acquisition of Cordis, the RFID [radio-frequency identification] inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis's performance were never implemented across Cordis; 2) Cordis's antiquated and ineffective global supply chain was causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; 3) as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; 4) the Company materially overstated Cordis's inventory balances; 5) Cordis was not "performing well" and its integration was not "on track," "going incredibly well" or "largely on plan"; and 6) to correct Cordis's deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis's IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

To learn more about the Cardinal Health, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .




