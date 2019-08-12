Market Overview

IES HONORS HEALTHE'S SUNTRAC™ ECOSYSTEM IN ITS 2019 PROGRESS REPORT

Globe Newswire  
August 12, 2019 11:42am   Comments
Cocoa Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 2019 Progress Report, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) recognizes Healthe's SunTrac™ Ecosystem as a significant advancement of lighting technology.  SunTrac brings the healthy, dynamic spectrum of the sun indoors by automatically adjusting its True Circadian™ spectrum and intensity throughout the day. The wavelengths of light produced use Healthe's proprietary technology to go beyond color temperature – they target the body's peak circadian sensitivity and are delivered based on the time of the day to promote a healthy circadian rhythm and sleep/wake cycle. 

0_medium_SuntracEcosystem1500x15001.jpg
The SunTrac™ Ecosystem brings simplicity and convenience to biological lighting. Advanced technology in familiar and convenient form factors combine our popular sleep-enhancing GoodNight® spectrum and our GoodDay® energy-enhancing spectrum, easily replacing traditional lighting with healthy circadian lighting. Now you can enjoy the flexibility of having the right spectrum available at any time of the day, without compromise.



2_medium_SunTracEcosystem1500x1500WHITHOME.jpg
The SunTrac™ Ecosystem offers user friendly products that fit your lifestyle and meet your needs, giving you healthy lighting without complication. The healthiest, easiest lighting can be achieved by using your lights with SunLync™, which automates your lighting with just the press of a button. More controls, such as familiar switches and our Healthe SunTrac App make manual adjustments easy.



4_medium_healthebyLS_logo_stacked_CMYK.jpg



In its review, IES highlighted SunTrac's simplicity of use as one of its compelling and exceptional features.  SunTrac's combination of circadian lighting backed by patented technology, high-quality light, and automated scheduling creates a product as unique and innovative as it is easy to use.  Users simply replace their standard E26 base light bulbs with SunTrac and can experience automated circadian lighting by pressing a button on a SunLync™. The SunLync establishes location to produce a SunShow™, a pre-programmed light schedule that is spectrally tuned to a location's sunrise and sunset times.  

"We are honored that the IES has recognized the SunTrac Ecosystem as an elegant solution that works with our natural rhythms, while continuing to support productivity and healthy sleep/wake cycles," says Khim Lee, CEO of Healthe. "Our mission at Healthe is to deliver simple-to-use lighting solutions to improve wellbeing in the built environment." 

To learn more about the SunTrac Ecosystem and how Healthe is harnessing the ingredients of light to promote health and wellness, visit www.healthelighting.com.

Attachments 

Kate Kaminski
Healthe by Lighting Science
321-779-5542
kkaminski@healthelighting.com

Alexandra Polier
DNA
917-693-2768
alex@whatisyourdna.com

