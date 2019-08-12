Charles & Colvard to Host Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Investor Conference Call on September 5, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, will host an investor conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The Company will release its financial results after market close the same day.



Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the upcoming investor conference call by dialing 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and asking to be connected to the "Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call" a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Please note that there will be an accompanying slide presentation, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Charles & Colvard website at http://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

A replay of this conference call will be available until September 12, 2019 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 10134061. The call will also be available live and for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce-driven business, the Company uses innovative technology and sustainable practices to lead a revolution in the jewelry industry. As the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide, Charles & Colvard delivers a brilliant product at a revolutionary value that meets the needs of today's discerning customer. Jewelry consumers seek Charles & Colvard products because of their exceptional quality as well as their environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

