AgraFlora Organics Announces Issuance of Securities Pursuant to Debt Settlements

Globe Newswire  
August 09, 2019 9:30pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. ("AgraFlora" or the "Company") (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, announces that it has completed debt settlements whereby the Company issued a total of 319,551 common shares at deemed values of $0.34 and $0.36 per common share to certain creditors for past consulting and other services provided to Canutra Naturals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, totaling approximately $111,805. The shares issued are subject to a four month hold period.

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Service Canada and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brandon Boddy
Chairman & CEO
T: (604) 682-2928

For additional information:

AgraFlora Organics International Inc.
Tim McNulty
E: ir@agraflora.com
T: (800) 783-6056		 For French inquiries:
Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.
E: rs@maricom.ca 
T: (888) 585-MARI
   

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for AgraFlora Organics described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

