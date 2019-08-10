AgraFlora Organics Announces Issuance of Securities Pursuant to Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. ("AgraFlora" or the "Company") (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, announces that it has completed debt settlements whereby the Company issued a total of 319,551 common shares at deemed values of $0.34 and $0.36 per common share to certain creditors for past consulting and other services provided to Canutra Naturals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, totaling approximately $111,805. The shares issued are subject to a four month hold period.



About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Service Canada and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com.

