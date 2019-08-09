Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), at a meeting on August 8, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share on Class A common stock and $0.3375 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.



Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®.

