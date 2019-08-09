Builders FirstSource Adds Janice Davis to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) today announced the appointment of Janice Davis to its Board of Directors. Ms. Davis has held a number of senior leadership positions in the automotive, aerospace, and telecommunication industries.



"We are delighted to have Janice join our Board of Directors," said CEO Chad Crow. "Janice brings 30 years of strategic and operational experience in a wide range of leadership roles to our board. Her expertise in supply chain, digital and organizational transformation will be a valuable addition to Builders FirstSource as we continue to execute on our growth and operational efficiency initiatives."

Most recently, Ms. Davis served as the Executive Vice President, Business Transformation and Chief Procurement Officer at Shaw Communications Inc., a leading Canadian connectivity company. Prior to that, Ms. Davis served as Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer at Bombardier Aerospace and in a variety of positions at Ford Motor Company, including as Global Director of Electrical and Electronics Purchasing and Global Director of Supply Chain Strategy.

Ms. Davis currently serves on the Board of Directors of Baylin Technologies, a global wireless technology management company. She has also been a board member for the Institute for Supply Management and the University of Calgary Haskayne Center for Advanced Supply Chain Management and Logistics. Ms. Davis holds a bachelor's degree in Business and Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University and an MBA in Finance from Wayne State University.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company's website at www.bldr.com.

Contact: Binit Sanghvi

Investor Relations

Builders FirstSource, Inc.

(214) 765-3804





Source: Builders FirstSource, Inc.