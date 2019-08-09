Market Overview

Investor / Analyst Meeting at Pluralsight LIVE 2019

Globe Newswire  
August 09, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), the technology learning platform, today announced that Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO, James Budge, CFO, and Nate Walkingshaw, CXO, will speak at a special meeting for investors and analysts at our third annual user conference, Pluralsight LIVE 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 28th at 12:10pm MT.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following conclusion of the live event.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides customers with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and analytics. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Pluralsight and the Pluralsight logo are trademarks of Pluralsight, LLC in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark McReynolds
Investor Relations
Pluralsight
801-784-9007
ir@pluralsight.com

Media Contact:
DJ Anderson
Communications/Press
Pluralsight
801-784-9007
dj@pluralsight.com

PS Logo.jpg

